Citrix: How a Serious Motorcycle Accident Changed the Way I Look at Citrix

Last year, I took my motorcycle to work. There was heavy traffic, but nothing out of the ordinary. When I was less than a mile away from the office, someone cut in front of me and stopped abruptly…

Everything felt like it was in slow motion. I swerved to avoid a collision, almost went against oncoming traffic, then I was thrown in into the air. I lost consciousness, and when I woke up, I was on the ground. I never felt such pain in my life.

I had broken ribs, a broken collar bone, and my right leg was fractured in two places. The paramedics took me to the hospital and I went in for surgery immediately, spending a week in the hospital before they released me.

For more than eight months, I couldn’t walk. I’m still trying to get back to normal walking, but it seems like I have some permanent damage. Every day, I do my therapy exercises and I’m hopeful that one day, I can run again and go back to normal.

