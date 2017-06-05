Citrix: Hot Add/User-Assigned App Layers, For XenApp

One of the most unique features in our App Layering technology is our Elastic Layers for XenApp. In most layering technologies, XenApp or RDSH is “supported” by simply assigning a layer to the machines and exposing its content (applications) to every user session on that server. In Citrix App Layering, you can still assign a layer to a machine, but we also allow you to assign apps to users and groups, even in XenApp multi-user environments, providing real time delivery of the app right into their XenApp session.

This process starts at login, after authentication (but before profile load) and the layer assignments are found for that user. The layers (the actual VHDs that contains the layers) are then located and mounted as a volume inside the guest. Once mounted, the file system and registry are blended and presented to the user.

When this takes place in a XenApp server, this process is the same, but with one exception. The contents of these layers are exposed only to that user’s session. No other user logged into that session host will see the application unless they also have been assigned that same application and version.

Read the entire article here, Hot Add/User-Assigned App Layers, For XenApp

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.