Home Applications Citrix: Health Choice Network Moves Digital Workspaces Securely to the Cloud with Citrix

Citrix: Health Choice Network Moves Digital Workspaces Securely to the Cloud with Citrix

0
Citrix: Health Choice Network Moves Digital Workspaces Securely to the Cloud with Citrix
0

Citrix Cloud Allows Clinicians to Provide Better Care from Anywhere, Anytime

In the healthcare industry, the most innovative organizations are adopting the cloud in order to provide fast growth, flexibility, and better performance. Health Choice Network (HCN), a Florida-based non-profit Health Center Controlled Network (HCCN), and one of the largest safety-net provider networks in the U.S. adopted Citrix Cloud. As a result, over 1,400 clinicians can now deliver faster and more secure access to electronic health records and other mission-critical applications from any location on any device at their convenience.

HCN provides secure digital workspaces to clinical care teams via Citrix Cloud. By providing a single platform to securely deploy and manage all apps and data, Citrix has made it possible for HCN to build an infrastructure that will allow IT staff more time to focus on the needs of HCN’s member centers and less time on routine maintenance. By giving all member centers access to a virtual workspace in the cloud, member centers will have instant access to patient information as they move across facilities, devices and networks. In fact, initial test results during HCN’s pilot phase proved that end-user logon times were reduced on average by 30 seconds when using Citrix Cloud, allowing physicians to spend more time in front of their patients instead of a computer screen. For member centers that depend on controlling costs and typically employ smaller IT staffs, access to a virtual workspace in the cloud can be an important tool in providing quality, on-demand patient care while overcoming IT resource constraints such as budget, staffing and skills limitations.

Citrix believes in HCN’s mission to deliver technology solutions to improve health outcomes. As a result, Citrix has become a Patron of HCN by committing to make an annual contribution that will help provide support needed to keep HCN’s member centers focused on their mission of making quality health care more accessible.

Quotes

Tim Minahan, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Citrix

“Health Choice Network is leveraging Citrix Cloud to increase physician and clinician productivity and improve patient care, particularly for the underserved. We are excited to be partnering with HCN to digitize and reimagine how healthcare works.”

Seferino M. Montano, Chairman of Health Choice Network’s Board of Directors and CEO of La Casa Family Health Center, New Mexico

“Access to technology is required to treat our patients and must be accessible from anywhere at any time. This is why the Board of Directors, composed of Federally Qualified Health Center leaders, has decided to invest in cloud-based technology – a technology we could only afford through HCN, but one we believe is necessary to ensure we compete at the highest levels of quality for our communities.”

Follow Citrix

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. We help customers reimagine the future of work by providing the most comprehensive secure digital workspace that unifies the apps, data and services people need to be productive, and simplifies IT’s ability to adopt and manage complex cloud environments. With 2016 annual revenue of $3.42 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        With more people using the internet on their phones than their desktops, enterprise mobility management (EMM) is a top priority for every IT team. From mobile device support to containerization and content security, every IT team is looking for an EMM solution with a comprehensive feature set. Check out our webinar on how to tackle […]

        read more
        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498134283_maxresdefault.jpg

          Barracuda, AWS & Securosis: Application Security for the Cloud – Video

          Ready to innovate on AWS, but want security that’s just as agile? In this webinar AWS, Barracuda Networks, and Securosis will show you leading-edge application security techniques for creating secure application environments, embedding security into continuous deployment, and scaling security to perfectly fit your operations. You will see the power of automating security on AWS […]

          read more
          1498459000_hqdefault.jpg

          Fast, Secure Deployments with Docker on AWS – Video

          Citrix Ready Feature Image

          UniPrint – Citrix Ready PartnerSpeak Video at Citrix Synergy 2017

          Citrix Ready Feature Image

          Ivanti – Citrix Ready PartnerSpeak Video at Citrix Synergy 2017

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video