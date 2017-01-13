Citrix: HDX.next Cuts Bandwidth by Up To SIXTY PERCENT!

If you’ve read any of my other posts, you probably know I spend a lot of my time looking at how we can continue to optimize our display remoting technology. A large part of this involves data gathering for key metrics like CPU, memory, and network bandwidth, just to name a few. This data, along with the in-depth analysis that follows, is vital in helping me understand what’s going on under the covers and stimulates new ideas that turn into new algorithms, or perhaps tweaks to existing ones.

Bandwidth usage is one metric to which I pay close attention. A lower bandwidth profile usually means lower costs, especially if you’re on a 4G/LTE or pay-for-capacity network. Another way to think about it is being able to get more users on the same size pipe. Either way, using less is a great thing from a cost perspective. And on a constricted pipe, it can also improve the user experience, since we don’t need to send as much data for the same screen updates.

Normally, if I’m looking to make bandwidth improvements, I’d be quite happy with a 5% reduction release-on-release and zero-change in the other metrics.

10%, and it becomes something to shout about, especially if everything else stays the same.

