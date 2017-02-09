Citrix HDX Insight NetScaler MAS Demo Video
HDX Insight provides visibility into the HDX protocol used by the Citrix XenApp and Citrix XenDesktop — application and desktop virtualization solutions respectively. NetScaler appliances are uniquely able to parse and decrypt HDX traffic passing through them—down to the level of individual virtual channels—and then create corresponding AppFlow records based on what they’re seeing. In comparison, alternative solutions are typically limited to simply acknowledging the presence of HDX traffic.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Share this:
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper