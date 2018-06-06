Citrix HDX Graphics Goodies in 7.18!

H.264 Build to Lossless

The “Build to Lossless” visual quality policy setting has been around for as long as I’ve been working on HDX, and believe me, that’s quite a long time! Enabling this policy puts Thinwire — our graphics remoting technology — into a mode we think is optimized for 3D-type workloads that need a final pixel-perfect image, for example, manipulating medical imagery.

The idea behind build to lossless is simple: give the best interactivity during user input and sharpen to lossless once activity ceases. Image quality is reduced — in accordance with available resources —during the interactive phase in order to maintain the best possible frame rate. Moreover, we sharpen up in an “interruptible” manner (i.e., part by part) so that the session remains interactive in case the user decides to move off again.

What’s new?

Historically, we’ve used variable quality JPEG which does a decent job in most scenarios, but suffers quite badly when bandwidth is limited or latency is high. With 7.18 comes an exciting new enhancement to build to lossless: H.264 is now supported! Providing you’re using a Windows or Linux Receiver, H.264 is used instead of JPEG in the interactive phase and the same “interruptible” sharpening scheme is used to build to lossless. Furthermore, the way in which the H.264 quality is adapted has also changed with the end result being much better interactivity, especially in WAN scenarios (e.g., 1-20 Mbps, 40-250 ms). Take a look for yourself:

