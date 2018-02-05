Citrix HDX Adaptive Transport Enhancements and Implications for Performance Monitoring

Starting with Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.13, Citrix has introduced a new technology called HDX Adaptive Transport. To the benefit of all that are considering upgrading to XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x or going through a new Citrix deployment, this blog will shed light on what adaptive transport is, why it was introduced, how it works, its benefits to Citrix customers, and why performance monitoring of adaptive transport is important.

What is HDX Adaptive Transport?

Adaptive transport is not to be confused with adaptive display, which is a graphics stack that makes use of automatic real-time decisions to apply video encoding for select portions of the screen with video content. On the other hand, adaptive transport is a protocol that is designed to transmit data quickly and more reliably. It does not change or replace HDX. It, actually, is the underlying transport protocol that carries and delivers HDX sessions to Citrix users over UDP or TCP. While TCP is, generally, the de facto choice for VDI content delivery, Citrix adaptive transport uses an enhanced version of UDP as the primary data transport protocol. This is called Enlightened Data Transport (EDT), and this works over UDP.

EDT was introduced in Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.13 to overcome the shortfalls of environments that do not support TCP well. For example, on long-haul WAN connections where there is possibility of high latency and fluctuating bandwidth, EDT would be the preferred transport protocol over TCP. It improves data throughput for all ICA virtual channels including Thinwire display remoting, file transfer (Client Drive Mapping), printing, multimedia redirection and others. Given the faster and more stable performance it provides, starting from XenApp and XenDesktop 7.16, EDT has been made the default protocol for HDX content delivery.

