Citrix: HCI Workspace Appliance at HPE Discover

Recently at Citrix Synergy, we revealed some exciting news with momentum in our Citrix Ready HCI Workspace Appliance Program. HPE was first to market with their Edgeline EL4000 Intelligent Edge Workspace solution. The Edgeline product adheres to the 4 key tenets of the Citrix HCI Workspace Appliance architecture:

  1. Zero WMware vTax — the system uses Citrix XenServer as its hypervisor which provides customers with significant cost savings.
  2. Simplified setup and maintenance — the EL4000 connects to Citrix Cloud using Citrix Smart Tools in order to instantiate the XenDesktop environment on the appliance and for ongoing maintenance of Citrix components.
  3. Leverage of Citrix Cloud — as a hybrid cloud solution, customers can keep their user workloads running on the appliance on their premises while Citrix XenDesktop controller components run in Citrix Cloud.  This provides customers with an important first step that enables them to move to the cloud at their own pace.  It also alleviates maintenance concerns since Citrix Cloud takes care of keeping its components up to date.
  4. Pay-as-you-go model — Since it’s a hybrid cloud solution, customers purchase Citrix Cloud services licenses for the software and can take advantage of HPE’s financing terms to pay for the hardware on a pay-as-you-go basis.

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Categories:
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
