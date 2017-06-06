Citrix: HCI Workspace Appliance at HPE Discover

Recently at Citrix Synergy, we revealed some exciting news with momentum in our Citrix Ready HCI Workspace Appliance Program. HPE was first to market with their Edgeline EL4000 Intelligent Edge Workspace solution. The Edgeline product adheres to the 4 key tenets of the Citrix HCI Workspace Appliance architecture:

Zero WMware vTax — the system uses Citrix XenServer as its hypervisor which provides customers with significant cost savings. Simplified setup and maintenance — the EL4000 connects to Citrix Cloud using Citrix Smart Tools in order to instantiate the XenDesktop environment on the appliance and for ongoing maintenance of Citrix components. Leverage of Citrix Cloud — as a hybrid cloud solution, customers can keep their user workloads running on the appliance on their premises while Citrix XenDesktop controller components run in Citrix Cloud. This provides customers with an important first step that enables them to move to the cloud at their own pace. It also alleviates maintenance concerns since Citrix Cloud takes care of keeping its components up to date. Pay-as-you-go model — Since it’s a hybrid cloud solution, customers purchase Citrix Cloud services licenses for the software and can take advantage of HPE’s financing terms to pay for the hardware on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Read the entire article here, HCI Workspace Appliance at HPE Discover

