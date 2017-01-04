Citrix: Hands-On With HyperFlex Part 1 of 3

In my travels as a Citrix SE, I often bring up the topic of “hyper-convergence” in discussions with customers. Some shops are fairly versed on the subject having recently implemented one flavor of it or another in their production environments. Some shops have done little to no investigation of the technology while most are somewhere in the middle and are beginning to take a good look at what it can do for their organizations.

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) brings together your compute, virtualization, and storage systems and integrates them into a single software-defined data center (SDDC) solution. This is a generalized definition, of course. Some commonly used terms to describe HCI: agility, radically simplified, automation, faster deployments, or ease-of-management. It doesn’t matter which vendor you’re looking at in the HCI space, they all use some combination of these words to try to help us understand the value their solution provides.

As I spoke with customers about their experiences, I began to wonder how applicable these adjectives really were; after all, who wouldn’t love a solution that was more agile and easier to manage? Larger organizations have various teams dedicated to storage, networking, and server virtualization, all with a wide range of knowledge, skills and formal training where HCI wouldn’t seem as daunting a technology.

