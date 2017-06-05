Citrix: Graphics Enhancement for Even More Graphics Cards in Linux VDA 7.14
Let’s learn more about these new enhancements:
Graphics enhancement for NVIDIA non Grid graphics card
Citrix HDX 3D Pro technology on the Linux VDA can be leveraged by customers to access their Linux graphics-intensive 3D professional applications delivered by Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop.
Citrix supports the HDX 3D Pro technology with NVIDIA Grid cards running in a vGPU or GPU pass through mode in a virtualized environment. HDX 3D Pro for Linux is optimized on NVIDIA Grid cards for the best performance for remote 3D Graphics applications.
In this new release of Linux VDA, Citrix has expanded the scope of supported GPU for running your applications in the virtualized environment, by making the HDX 3D Pro for Linux generic.
Read the entire article here, Graphics Enhancement for Even More Graphics Cards in Linux VDA 7.14
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
