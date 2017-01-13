Home Collaboration Citrix GoToConference Delivers Instant Collaboration for Dispersed Teams (NASDAQ:CTXS)

0
0

GoTo product portfolio adds ‘out of the box’ video conferencing solution for simple, no-hassle meetings

Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) today introduced GoToConference, a business video conferencing package that transforms any room into a conference room to help teams collaborate. GoToConference combines in-room hardware with GoToMeeting video conferencing in a single solution, offering a new way for teams to instantly conduct both impromptu and scheduled meetings from the conference room.

Businesses are increasingly incorporating small working spaces into their offices for team huddles, but with employees increasingly dispersed in different locations, organizations need a simple and affordable meeting solution that supports anytime teamwork, despite geographical barriers. Coupled with the fact that 20-25% of the U.S. workforce is teleworking at some frequency, the cross-office collaboration that occurs in today’s modern workplace creates the demand for an easy way to bring distributed teams together. GoToConference aims to eliminate all the frustrations commonly associated with setting up, joining and managing meetings with employees by providing “conferencing in a box” for a seamless meeting experience.

For companies looking for an all-in-one video conferencing solution for rooms of up to 10 people, GoToConference provides a means for collaboration that improves productivity. For team members located in the conference room, users simply enter a meeting ID from the GoToConference home screen to initiate a meeting in a GoToConference-enabled room. Once the meeting has begun, remote team members can join from any location on the device of their choice using the GoToMeeting web, desktop or mobile app.

Compared with the steep costs of purchasing hardware and software pieces separately, at a fraction of the price GoToConference includes all the high-quality video and audio equipment needed to easily start or join GoToMeeting sessions. The package comes with a Revolabs UC 500 USB audio device, 1080p HD Logitech C930e webcam, ASUS Chromebox, a wireless keyboard and mouse, as well as an annual GoToConference subscription. All devices work together seamlessly, allowing an IT or AV technician to set up a video conferencing hub in minutes and making it easy to implement the same solution across all of a company’s meeting rooms.

To learn more about GoToConference, visit https://www.gotomeeting.com/features/gotoconference.

Quotes

Chris Battles, vice president and general manager, Citrix Systems, Inc.

“As an established leader in the collaborative communication space, we’ve always been committed to providing our customers with a meeting experience they love – and with GoToConference, we’ve reinvented the way teams collaborate. Employees can now meet with coworkers, clients and partners near and far using the GoToMeeting web conferencing tool they know and love, combined with supporting hardware that together ensure meetings are painless and productive.”

Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst, Aragon Research

“Web and Video Conferencing as part of the new digital workplace is about making collaborative interactions more seamless and more visual, with capabilities such as HD Video meetings. At the same time, enterprises want collaborative experiences that are more integrated with existing business processes to help them achieve faster business outcomes.”

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) GoTo product portfolio provides a suite of productivity tools that allow today’s mobile workforce to get business done from any location. By deepening human connections within modern working environments, the GoTo products bring people and ideas together to enable better business outcomes. Learn more about the full suite at www.citrix.com.

© 2016 Citrix Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Citrix and GoToMeeting are trademarks or registered trademarks of Citrix Systems, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries, and may be registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Citrix Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
