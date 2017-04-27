Citrix: Getting Started with Citrix Management Solutions for OMS

This article serves as a tutorial to get you started with Citrix Management Solutions for the Operations Management Suite (OMS). There are several steps you must follow, from creating an Azure account to deploying and validating the management solutions. OMS manages all your data in Azure in a workspace. You can use the workspace for testing and evaluating the product, and then delete the workspace.

Citrix Management Solutions for OMS provides two management solutions to monitor Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop. Here is a quick look at the installation process:

Create an Azure account and log in. Create a workspace for the Citrix Management Solutions. Add an Automation account. Deploy Citrix Management Solutions for OMS. Deploy the Citrix Agent for OMS for XenApp and XenDesktop. View and act on data collected.

1 Create an Azure account and log in



Read the entire article here, Getting Started with Citrix Management Solutions for OMS

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.