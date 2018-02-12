Citrix: Getting a Head Start on the GDPR – 10 Key Considerations

Preparing for the implementation of the GDPR is a significant undertaking. The proper frame of mind to do so is to think of implementing the GDPR as a marathon rather than a sprint. A successful implementation of the GDPR will mean that the organization has embraced its “Privacy by Design and Default” philosophy and understands that May 25, 2018 is just a date, not a deadline.

While there are many steps to achieve a successful implementation, here are ten that you can take to get a real Head Start on the process.

Make Someone Responsible

Article 37 of the GDPR specifies which organizations must have an appointed Data Protection Officer (DPO) and Article 38 addresses the qualifications for that office. Every organization ought to have designated the senior individual who is responsible for implementing the regulation and addressing privacy concerns within the organization whether or not they are legally required to have a DPO.

Raise Organizational Awareness

All personnel within the organization who handle personal data must understand their responsibilities for its protection and the rights of the data subject. Along with awareness your organization will need to provide appropriate training. The type of training whether in classroom and/or on-line depends on the organization. Regardless of how the training is presenting, documenting who has attended is an important requirement.

