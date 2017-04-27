Citrix: Get Rewarded when Customers Purchase Citrix Essentials on the Azure marketplace

Ask yourself: have you influenced any of your customers recently to purchase a Citrix Essentials service on the Azure Marketplace? Or, are any of them thinking about taking the leap?

If so, then there could be a check waiting for you!

Sound too easy? It’s meant to, as we continue to look for new ways to reward our partners for the value they bring to our joint customers.

You’ve probably heard that customers can now go exclusively to Microsoft Azure Marketplace to purchase XenDesktop Essentials and XenApp Essentials. But did you know that every time they do, partners will be eligible to earn a new Citrix incentive? In addition, eligible partners may also have the potential to earn an additional financial reward from Microsoft.

That’s right! With this new joint offering, qualified partners are now eligible to earn money from Citrix—as well as from Microsoft, as long as they meet the Microsoft partner requirements.

