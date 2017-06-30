Citrix: Get Citrix Early-Access Training at a Discounted Rate!

Be among the first to get brand-new course content and product features with early access classes offered at a 50% discount!

New course releases are first available for Early Access through the Citrix Learning Center. The Citrix Learning Center, located in our Fort Lauderdale office, offers classes that can be attended either in person or virtually.

Why take an Early Access class?

Unprecedented access to the experts Each course is taught by a Citrix Certified Instructor, and many classes will provide an opportunity to discuss content with in-house product experts, such as course developers, engineers, or field consultants.

New course content Get an exclusive preview to brand new course content and product features. Be a part of the course development process by providing feedback that is incorporated into the General Availability release.

Experiential learning Your Citrix Certified Instructor will guide you through hands-on lab activities and lead classroom discussions based on real-world scenarios.



Read the entire article here, Get Citrix Early-Access Training at a Discounted Rate!

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.