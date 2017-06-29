Home Citrix: GDPR Goes Into Effect in 1 Year. ShareFile Can Help You Get Ready!

GDPR goes into effect in a little less than a year. ShareFile can help you get ready!

What is GDPR?

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was approved and adopted by the EU Parliament in April 2016, and replaces the Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC (Directive). The aim of the GDPR is to reach the same level of high data protection within the EU and to protect all EU citizens from privacy and data breaches in an increasingly data-driven world that is vastly different from the time in which the Directive was established.

It will enter in force and be directly applicable to all EU member states on 25 May 2018, at which time those organizations in non-compliance will face potential heavy fines (including the UK, which, at that time will still be part of the EU).

What is the scope of GDPR?

Read the entire article here, GDPR Goes Into Effect in 1 Year. ShareFile Can Help You Get Ready!

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems
