Citrix: GDPR Goes Into Effect in 1 Year. ShareFile Can Help You Get Ready!
GDPR goes into effect in a little less than a year. ShareFile can help you get ready!
What is GDPR?
The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was approved and adopted by the EU Parliament in April 2016, and replaces the Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC (Directive). The aim of the GDPR is to reach the same level of high data protection within the EU and to protect all EU citizens from privacy and data breaches in an increasingly data-driven world that is vastly different from the time in which the Directive was established.
It will enter in force and be directly applicable to all EU member states on 25 May 2018, at which time those organizations in non-compliance will face potential heavy fines (including the UK, which, at that time will still be part of the EU).
What is the scope of GDPR?
Read the entire article here, GDPR Goes Into Effect in 1 Year. ShareFile Can Help You Get Ready!
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper