Citrix: Fujitsu Enables Workplace Transformation for New Zealand Government Agencies with Citrix Solutions (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Statistics New Zealand, the government agency tasked with collecting information about New Zealand’s economy and population, is undergoing a significant transformation. From an agency that periodically collected statistics to a provider of vast amounts of real-time data, this transformation required a new way of working, from a desk-bound culture to an activity-based working environment. Statistics foresaw that an activity-based workforce would require a digital workspace, one in which people could access any application, from any device, anywhere freeing staff to work based upon the task they were performing, not the device they had been allocated. Statistics New Zealand sought a partner that could enable a digital workspace. Fujitsu’s Government DaaS service (GoDaaS) was selected as it delivered the outcomes they were seeking: a seamless user experience, organizational agility and elasticity. Based 100 percent on Citrix solutions including Citrix Workspace Suite and NetScaler, GoDaaS is a full cloud multi-tenant platform that spans numerous major New Zealand government agencies and serves thousands of users.

Traditionally, Statistics New Zealand ran a fixed set of annual surveys, however the value of these is decreasing as users are now seeking near real-time data. Statistics needed to run surveys more frequently, with shorter lead times – a challenge with the traditional approach of deploying physical laptops. GoDaaS enables Statistics New Zealand to get the relevant applications to the surveyors without a physical device deployment. Temporary contractors can use their own devices, permanent staff can use a pool of laptops and tablets, and temporary project offices can be set up overnight to support a new survey. GoDaaS and the underlying Citrix technology is enabling Statistics New Zealand to transform its business and deliver the digital workspace to its staff of 1,200.

In recognition of the success of the work they’ve done with the New Zealand Government, Citrix has named Fujitsu as the company’s fourth annual Innovation Award for Partners winner. This award recognizes visionary partners that are using Citrix technology to securely deliver apps and data while achieving business and organizational success, market share growth and competitive momentum that goes beyond the industry norm.

Christopher Buxton, Chief Digital Officer, Statistics New Zealand

“Without Citrix, GoDaaS wouldn’t be possible. Working with Fujitsu to implement Citrix solutions, we’ve been able to make DaaS operational within hours and days. This has helped us transform how our agency works.”

