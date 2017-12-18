Citrix Fueling Innovation – A Quick Look at How We Spark Creativity

Organic innovation – the process of inventing breakthrough technologies in-house – plays a key role in keeping technology companies competitive and healthy. That’s why it’s critical to foster innovation within the company culture, and why it’s a priority here at Citrix.

In my last Fueling Innovation at Citrix post, I explained how we use Tech Fairs to give our brightest product teams a chance to show off their concepts to senior executives and their peers, and maybe take that key next step toward bringing it to market as a product or service. But while Tech Fairs are important, they are just one of the ways we foster organic innovation here at Citrix.

To spark the fire that drives the innovation process, we plan and host Citrix Hackathons, and we provide Innovation Hubs as places where our best and brightest engineers and product managers can hang out and create. Then, as the creative process continues, we provide added support through additional processes that include Lean Innovation and our Innovator’s Challenge, in addition to our Tech Fairs.

A lot of great innovation begins with our Citrix Hackathons. We schedule these popular events in advance, so we can bring those smart engineers together where they can brainstorm, collaborate and develop ideas. It’s a fun way to gather our teams in one place, challenge them and turn them loose. There is a creative energy that infuses these anticipated events that can ignite new ideas that can be advanced into product and service concepts that can be explored further.

