Citrix: Five reasons you should check out Secure Browser Service!

The secure browser service is a turnkey service that allows you to browse the internet using a disposable isolated browser to prevent compromising your end point from browser-based attacks. If you are a XenApp/XenDesktop customer, these are five reasons Secure Browser is a good addition to your existing on-premises deployment:

1. No infrastructure required

The secure browser service comes with the necessary compute infrastructure to deliver a disposable browser. That means that, as an administrator, you don’t have to worry about capacity planning, managing images, applying security updates, or anything else. It is truly a turnkey service that is easy to consume.

2. Integrate into your existing StoreFront
One of the coolest things about the secure browser service is how easy is to integrate it into your existing on-prem XenApp/XenDesktop deployment. All you need to do is aggregate the secure browser service as another XenApp farm in StoreFront and your users will get a published Chrome browser they can start using right away. If you already publish Chrome inside your XenApp farm, the transition to Secure Browser would be transparent to end users, as you would stop publishing Chrome in your XenApp farm and use Secure Browser service published Chrome app instead.

Read the entire article here, Five reasons you should check out Secure Browser Service!

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Applications
Data Center
Desktop
Monitoring
News
Security
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

