Citrix Feature Requests; Database design and Provisioning Versioning

The blog about an issue with Citrix director, got well received. I got saw a tweet from Citrix engineering they are looking into it. They might add a functionality to check for stale data. I think that is awesome and shows the commitment of the engineering team working on it. I really get a smile on my face from this kind of tweets. It also makes me think, so today I walked around and thought about the issue I solved yesterday. I’m no Citrix CTP so my channels inside Citrix are limited to some dear friends working there. I thought the easiest way is to write a small blog with a feature request list. Anyone can read it, discuss about it and build on a better product.

Databases

I was thinking about the database issue and of course it is great if Citrix will add a feature that checks for stale data in the database. I think the current monitoring and checking ability of the site is limited and should do more tests like a upgrade-dry-run test to see if the database is “clean” and ready for upgrade. The same goes for the stale data. You should have an option to check if the database is still pristine and running smoothly. But there is more to this, the stale data shouldn’t be in the database. Think about it, why would there be stale data in the database?

Read the entire article here, Feature requests; Database design and Provisioning versioning

via Rob Beekmans.net