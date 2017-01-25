Citrix: Extending EMM Capabilities to Citrix ICA Sessions with MS Intune & XenMobile

It has been a while since we released Citrix Receiver for iOS and it has since become one of the preferred mobile clients for our customers. We are excited to announce the Tech Preview of our first Managed Receiver for iOS client with Microsoft Intune!

In recent years, the iPad has become the tablet of choice in the corporate world. I got to see this phenomenon first-hand during my days as a Citrix consultant, having worked in countless mobility projects for customers across all verticals. You can also read about this in The New York Times.

I like to think Citrix Receiver has played a big role in helping corporations adopt these devices and support both the corporate-issued and BYOD models. Sure, there are more than 2 million apps in the App Store today, but let’s face it: enterprises around the world use Windows (and Linux) -based applications and desktops for many of their business-critical functions. Citrix Receiver for iOS provides access to all of these resources with market-leading user experience from any iOS device.

Today, more than one million users worldwide use Citrix Receiver for iOS to access Citrix-virtualized applications and desktops and that number continues to grow. My laptop sits on my desk most of the time these days, because I have everything I need to work on my iPad Pro thanks to Citrix Receiver. When combined with a smart keyboard and the Citrix X1 Mouse, often I find it to be the perfect desktop replacement, the best of both worlds.

