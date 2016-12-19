Citrix: Extended Monitoring Data Retention for Enterprise Customers with Citrix Director 7.12

Citrix Director supports historical data retention for monitoring and troubleshooting. The data retention limits depend on the customer’s license. Until now, the data retention limit for all non-Platinum customers has been seven days.

Sometimes, troubleshooting issues on a user machine can get difficult if all you have available is just 7 days of historical data. Good news for Enterprise customers:

As of Citrix Director 7.12, Citrix is extending the data retention limit for Enterprise customers from 7 days to one month (31 days).

So, cheer up Enterprise customers, troubleshooting and monitoring just got easier. All you need to do is upgrade to Director 7.12.

Enterprise customers, you can now store historical data for up to one month. You can view the historical trends on Director by applying the time period filter for last month. You can also export the data for the extended one-month period.

Read the entire article here, Extended Monitoring Data Retention for Enterprise Customers with Citrix Director 7.12

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.