Citrix Expands Support for Samsung Smartphones with Updated Samsung DeX on Galaxy S9 & S9+

Citrix continues to collaborate with Samsung to deliver a secure mobile experience that empowers professionals to remain productive. The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ at Mobile World Congress comes with exciting news for enterprises looking to further enhance their mobile business strategies. To stay up to speed on Citrix at MWC, check out the Citrix Blog.

Last year, Samsung introduced Samsung DeX, which allows users to experience a rich, desktop-like experience, complete with contextual menus, drag-and-drop functionality, and multiple, resizable windows-powered by the Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8 or S8+ and enabled by the DeX docking Station.

With the launch of the Galaxy S9 and S9+, Samsung is introducing DeX Pad1, a new accessory that lies flat and allows access to the phone’s 3.5 mm headset jack and enhanced stereo speakers. When docked on the DeX Pad, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ senses when a keyboard or mouse is plugged in, and if not, the phone’s display transforms into a touch keyboard and touch pad. The UI is further enhanced with support for multiple screen resolutions — up to WQHD(2K).

Citrix powers digital workspaces that combine choice and security, so businesses can empower employees with the freedom to work all the ways they need and want to work without compromising security and control. The Citrix secure digital workspace orchestrates today’s complex hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments into a unified workspace experience by securely delivering apps and content to users – based on context — across any device, network, or platform. When combined with the Citrix Workspace service, the new Galaxy S9/S9+ and the DeX Pad deliver a desktop experience that includes an optimized UI for multi-tasking with keyboard and mouse support, resizable window capabilities, task bar pop-up notifications and more.

This year, Citrix has optimized its cloud-based Secure Mail, Secure Web and ShareFile apps to fully use and deliver the full-screen Samsung DeX experience for users. Now, people can use their Citrix virtualized and mobile apps at the same time on one screen, using the power of Citrix Workspace.

