Citrix Expand the Value of Office 365 with ShareFile

When is your organization embracing Office 365? That’s probably a better question to ask than if your organization will embrace it. At the end of 2017, the number of monthly active users of Office 365 passed the 120 million mark — impressive numbers that demonstrate Microsoft’s commitment to the platform.

I’ve participated in dozens of customers calls over the past few months where Office 365 has come up, which is no surprise when you consider 365’s rapid growth in the enterprise. Those conversations have varied from “Office 365 isn’t for us (yet)” to “we don’t need ShareFile” and everything in between. The biggest misconception that I’ve heard thus far though is the belief that ShareFile competes with Office 365, and more specifically OneDrive, but I can assure you that’s not how Citrix develops (or positions) products like ShareFile.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.