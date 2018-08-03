Citrix: Everything you love about Workspace Environment Management, now from Citrix Cloud!

Today, we are excited to announce that everything you love about Workspace Environment Management (WEM) is now available from Citrix Cloud. Leading up to Citrix Synergy, we announced the upcoming availability of the Workspace Environment Management service from Citrix Cloud. WEM adds incredible value to your XenApp and XenDesktop deployments by optimizing the user experience, accelerating user logins, improving manageability of the user environment, and improving server scalability.

Workspace Environment Management service delivers the same benefits of the on-premises Workspace Environment Management, without the need to install, configure and manage dedicated WEM infrastructure components and database. Workspace Environment Management service makes it easier to harness all the benefits of WEM in an easy-to-use, readily available Citrix Cloud service.

Check out this demo video showcasing how to get up and running with the Workspace Environment Management service:

Read the entire article here, Everything you love about Workspace Environment Management, now from Citrix Cloud!

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.