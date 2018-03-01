Home News Citrix: Event Logging in Session Recording 7.17

Citrix: Event Logging in Session Recording 7.17

Citrix: Event Logging in Session Recording 7.17
Session Recording is a key component in Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop Platinum Edition that enables IT admins to record active virtual app and desktop sessions. It does this by leveraging very flexible policies and then saving the recording file for future viewing when needed.

However, when viewing and playback are conducted with the intention of auditing for compliance as well as troubleshooting, what do you do with those large recording files, especially when you are looking for a suspicious behavior or a particular event — keeping in mind that these recordings accurately reflect the session display and on-screen user operation?

The simple (and ideal) answer is to “tag” those events in a user-centric way within their sessions to reflect the session display and on-screen user operations, and to highlight those events when recordings are played back. The ultimate goal is to provide a compelling experience and flexibility for Session Recording Administrators when they fulfill their tasks and to keep end users at the same level of productivity without them being affected by tagging.

Initially, we released a Session Recording Event API to enable third parties to augment session recordings with application-specific event data insertion by customizing their own applications thru a simple COM interface.

We are evolving this feature with Session Recording 7.17 – Event Logging for Client Drive Mapping (CDM) and generic USB mass storage device redirection.

Read the entire article here, Event Logging in Session Recording 7.17

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

