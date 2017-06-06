Citrix: Escape the Ominous Office (with help from Octoblu)

Innovation is at the heart of everything that we do, so to mark Cambridge Children’s Charity Week, the Citrix R&D team in Cambridge has really upped the fundraising stakes with the Ominous Office escape room. The concept? Lucinda, an artificial intelligence assistant, has gone rogue … and her creator April Anderson has gone missing.

Those lucky enough to play the Ominous Office find themselves trapped in April’s office, trying to investigate what’s happened to her, as well as escape the office (and the virtual Lucinda) in one hour or less. Simple, right?

Paid sessions for teams of up to four people are taking place three times a day during the week of June 5th – and all of them are already sold out. This is a great example of #CitrixLife giving back to the community by supporting local causes. The particularly innovative concept not only offers an hour of challenging team-building fun for local Cambridge businesses (or die-hard escape room enthusiasts!), but it also provides a glimpse of a somewhat-chilling vision of the future.

Read the entire article here, Escape the Ominous Office (with help from Octoblu)

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.