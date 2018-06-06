Citrix: Enhanced printing experience with Citrix Receiver for HTML5

Citrix Receiver for HTML5 now gives you a better printing experience with Chrome and Firefox browsers. With the latest update to the printing feature, you can print seamlessly after selecting Citrix PDF Printer in the print dialog of your remote session.

Let me show you how it’s better!

When you give a print command from your remote session, you see a print dialog like the one below. You then select Citrix PDF Printer to print the file.

Before the printing enhancement:

A Continue print dialog would open. You had to click on Continue which opened your file in PDF format on a new tab in your browser.

Read the entire article here, Enhanced printing experience with Citrix Receiver for HTML5

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.