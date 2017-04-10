Citrix: Engage Your Citizens with Convenient, Secure Access to Government Services

While this item relates directly to replacing or renovating older or obsolescent IT systems, it can also be viewed more broadly as the need to modernize traditional ways of interacting with citizens. For example,

Letting people fill out and submit forms and applications online, through a secure, self-service portal, instead of mailing them in – or worse, standing in line to hand them in.

Creating a single digital identity so citizens can access government services without the complexity of separate logon processes for each one, as Australia is doing.

Making data more easily available and consumable, which is the goal of the Open Data

Focusing on direct assistance to citizens by giving field workers the ability to complete reports or access information on the spot – at a client’s home or the scene of a traffic accident – instead of waiting until they return to the office.

Digital technologies play an important role in modernizing legacy processes for delivering and accessing services and resources. Many state and local government entities are implementing or evaluating application virtualization, software-first networking, enterprise file sharing and mobility management solutions to improve the citizen experience.

Read the entire article here, Engage Your Citizens with Convenient, Secure Access to Government Services

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.