Citrix: Engage Employees and Spur Productivity with Workplace Flexibility via the Cloud

Depending on who you ask, flexible working is either the most important trend in today’s workplaces or an overhyped fad. In some cases, even the best-intentioned program can lead to stalled projects, impaired collaboration, or outright slacking. On the other hand, flexible work hours and locations can improve productivity and job satisfaction, build morale and engagement, and make new opportunities available to people who are unable to commit to a more strict work arrangement.

Industry debates aside, there’s one thing that’s beyond dispute: flexible working is a reality, and it’s reshaping both workplaces and work relationships. Citrix teamed up with Wakefield Research on a recent survey about the Future of Work, and it showed that more than two-thirds (69 percent) of office professionals report that employees in their workplace regularly work remotely. And 44 percent of office professionals have never met some of their co-workers in-person.

While two-thirds of office professionals work at a traditional office location, more than one in five (21 percent) blend environments by working both in an office and somewhere else, such as at home or a communal workspace. And 14 percent exclusively work somewhere other than a traditional office location.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.