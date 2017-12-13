Citrix: Enabling Engagement for Today’s Flexible Workforce

When asked about what’s transformed modern business, my answer is always the same: mobility. The ability of users to move from place to place—from the office, to the plane, or even to the beach—with seamless access to resources has completely changed the way business works. Much of the discussion around mobility focuses on individual productivity, as employees are empowered to get their work done anywhere, at any time, in the way that works best for them. While this is certainly a great benefit for workers, employers also need to pay close attention to the implications of mobility for collaboration—an integral process for everything from product design and development to addressing customer needs.

Take a look at some recent statistics and you’ll see a clear picture of an American workforce that becomes increasingly more mobile every year. The recent Wakefield Workforce Flexibility Survey reports that that 44 percent of US office professionals have never met some of their coworkers in person. Hard to imagine, isn’t it? As they enable individual mobility, it’s crucial to ensure that employees can remain engaged with the people they work with—not just coworkers, but partners and customers, as well. The key is to provide the flexibility people need to engage with anyone, anywhere, from any place and from any device.

