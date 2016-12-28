Citrix: Embracing Change with Containerization & Microservices

The creation and deployment of applications has evolved rapidly over the last few years. Microservices have become the most pervasive software architecture approach and its adoption continues to rise in the enterprise world. Taking a monolithic app and decentralizing its components into independently developed, deployable and scalable micro apps allows IT departments to be more agile and efficient when it adds, updates, or changes the apps it delivers. Microservices have become an answer to how the largest web and cloud infrastructure properties across the world can quickly update, scale and adjust to service massive numbers of customers and meet changing business demands.

Who benefits? Frankly, everyone. However, delivering apps on an enterprise scale can put heavy pressure on servers and can lead to greater costs for companies trying to keep up with consumer demand. This leaves the IT department with the choice of trying to convince decision makers to invest further in IT infrastructure or look for alternatives.

The Challenges of Implementing Microservices and the appeal of Containers

For deploying applications, server virtualization has been a transformative technology for IT. In its initial form, every major enterprise app had its own physical server. This quickly became costly and a less efficient form of app delivery. With the advent of server virtualization, which leverages a single physical server to run multiple operating systems instances, simultaneously and independently, the data center as we know it today began to take form. Since the concept of microservices is to simplify the development of a complex application by decentralizing its components, the number of dedicated operating system instances naturally increases and results in more complex infrastructure management.

