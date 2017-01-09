Citrix: eG Innovations: Exclusive Performance Monitoring Solution for Citrix Summit 2017

Citrix Ready partner, eG Innovations has been chosen as the exclusive performance monitoring and diagnosis solution provider for Citrix Summit, January 9 – 11, in Anaheim, California. Our global partner and sales conference will provide the perfect platform to demonstrate its latest release, eG Enterprise 6.2.

eG Enterprise’s performance monitoring and auto-diagnosis technology helps organizations monitor all aspects of Citrix user experience (logon times, application launch times, screen refresh latency, etc.) and automate, accelerate, and optimize performance management across mission-critical environments. This saves IT professionals, hours or days of work, and greatly improves overall service delivery for increased productivity, customer service, and profitability.

Also, since mid-2015, eG Innovations’ flagship product, eG Enterprise, has been used as the exclusive performance monitoring and diagnosis solution to manage the on-site physical, virtual and cloud infrastructures for our major annual industry conferences, Citrix Summit and Synergy, and will continue this support with Citrix Summit 2017 – monitoring performance for all live demonstrations, keynotes, labs and more.

Read the entire article here, eG Innovations: Exclusive Performance Monitoring Solution for Citrix Summit 2017

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.