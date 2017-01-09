Citrix: eG Innovations: Exclusive Performance Monitoring Solution for Citrix Summit 2017
Citrix Ready partner, eG Innovations has been chosen as the exclusive performance monitoring and diagnosis solution provider for Citrix Summit, January 9 – 11, in Anaheim, California. Our global partner and sales conference will provide the perfect platform to demonstrate its latest release, eG Enterprise 6.2.
eG Enterprise’s performance monitoring and auto-diagnosis technology helps organizations monitor all aspects of Citrix user experience (logon times, application launch times, screen refresh latency, etc.) and automate, accelerate, and optimize performance management across mission-critical environments. This saves IT professionals, hours or days of work, and greatly improves overall service delivery for increased productivity, customer service, and profitability.
Also, since mid-2015, eG Innovations’ flagship product, eG Enterprise, has been used as the exclusive performance monitoring and diagnosis solution to manage the on-site physical, virtual and cloud infrastructures for our major annual industry conferences, Citrix Summit and Synergy, and will continue this support with Citrix Summit 2017 – monitoring performance for all live demonstrations, keynotes, labs and more.
Read the entire article here, eG Innovations: Exclusive Performance Monitoring Solution for Citrix Summit 2017
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
As the mobile-cloud era unfolds, IT organizations must keep pace with accelerating business expectations. But with more and more users to serve, endpoints to manage, and data to protect, in some cases those expectations are outpacing IT’s ability to stay in step. So, how do you close the gap when basic virtualization platforms can’t support […]
Share this:
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet