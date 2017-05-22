Citrix: eG Innovations at Synergy: Ensuring a Great User Experience Across the Conference
eG Innovations has been a proud Citrix Ready partner since 2010. At Synergy 2017, eG Innovations will highlight their support for Citrix deployment success, top productivity, and exceptional IT value in healthcare, finance, education, and government organizations, as well as Citrix Service Providers.
Meet eG Innovations at booth #407
eG Innovations gives Citrix administrators a single pane of glass into their entire Citrix infrastructure – all the Citrix tiers, the servers, network, virtualization, storage and all aspects of Citrix user experience.
eG Innovations Key Announcements at Synergy
- eG Enterprise selected as the exclusive performance monitoring solution for Citrix Synergy IT Operations for the third consecutive year
- Exhibiting the latest version of its flagship product suite, eG Enterprise 6.2.1 at Solution Expo Booth #407
- Unveiling a new SaaS product offering to help Citrix-driven organizations better manage performance and proactively solve user experience issues.
Read the entire article here, eG Innovations at Synergy: Ensuring a Great User Experience Across the Conference
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
