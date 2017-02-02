Citrix: Easy Ways to Win Together with Cisco HyperFlex VDI for Citrix

At Citrix Summit 2017, I had the pleasure of networking and meeting with our partners, doing my best to foster #CitrixPartnerLove throughout the jam-packed event. I can think of no better way to continue that good feeling than by arming our channel partners with the resources they need, so that we can win together!

Develop larger sales opportunities, increase profits and become a trusted advisor to your customers with Cisco HyperFlex VDI for Citrix, a joint Cisco and Citrix hyper-convergence platform that solves the biggest virtualization challenges with a single compute, storage, and networking solution. The winning combination of HyperFlex and XenApp/XenDesktop solves your customers’ toughest workforce mobility problems with a simpler, faster, better virtual desktop experience, resulting in increased business flexibility, reduced complexity and improved security.

With countless benefits, this solution can help your customers simplify operations, reduce up-front costs with pay-as-you-grow scalability, and experience linear VDI performance, as they scale. Enable users with secure, flexible desktop and application virtualization solutions while optimizing system resources – network, compute, storage – through more intelligent utilization.

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.