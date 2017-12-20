Citrix: Dynamic Subscription Icons in StoreFront

In this blog post, I review the steps for customizing the StoreFront UI so that the “details” link associated with each application is replaced by a dynamic icon determined by the application’s subscription status.

For example:

Customized

This is a useful modification for customers that have a large number of applications, as it affords users the ability to quickly identify their subscribed applications while scrolling through the app store view. In the example, a star was chosen as the dynamic icon. The star icon brings the StoreFront UI in line with other subscription models that users are probably already familiar with, such as browser bookmarks and contact favorites. Clicking this star brings users to the “details” page where they can then subscribe to the application as they would normally. One future change being explored is the ability to have the star also act as the subscribe mechanism, but that is beyond the scope of this current blog.

This modification should work for both Receiver for Web and Receiver for Windows 4.4 and above. It will likely work with any version of Receiver for Mac that supports the X1 interface, but I have not tested it. Finally, it has been validated with StoreFront 3.6, 3.9 and 3.12, but should work with other 3.x versions as well. It requires CSS and some JavaScript.

Step 1: Remove the word “details”

Within Windows Explorer on the primary StoreFront server, navigate to the following path:

