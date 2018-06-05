Home Data Center Citrix: Does your cybersecurity strategy extend to your suppliers?

Citrix: Does your cybersecurity strategy extend to your suppliers?

Citrix: Does your cybersecurity strategy extend to your suppliers?
With daily pressure to improve cybersecurity operations and to counter new threats, it’s all too easy to lose strategic focus. But if you concentrate only on the systems you control directly, you will overlook entire areas of external risk.

In a recent survey (with largely positive findings!), it seems that one area where large businesses in the UK may be falling short is assessing the cybersecurity resilience of external providers within their supply chain network.

The poll, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Citrix to mark InfoSecurity Europe 2018 in London, quizzed 750 IT security decision makers in companies with 250 or more employees across the UK. The aim was to uncover the extent to which large UK businesses are prepared for cyber-attacks, whether businesses are conducting the necessary due diligence when assessing new suppliers, and whether this affects the effectiveness of cybersecurity practices.

Cyber resilience in the supply chain – and what good cyber resilience looks like

Only 35% of respondents consider the audit conducted by their organisation (encompassing cyber security protocols), when on boarding new suppliers, to be ‘very comprehensive’. Additionally, almost one in 10 (9%) state that their organisation simply asks a few questions during the initial pitch process. To add to this, just over a third (35%) of organisations polled said they have insurance to cover their supply chain providers – should they have cybersecurity concerns or a breach.

Read the entire article here, Does your cybersecurity strategy extend to your suppliers?

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Data Center
News
Security
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

