Citrix: Does your cybersecurity strategy extend to your suppliers?

With daily pressure to improve cybersecurity operations and to counter new threats, it’s all too easy to lose strategic focus. But if you concentrate only on the systems you control directly, you will overlook entire areas of external risk.

In a recent survey (with largely positive findings!), it seems that one area where large businesses in the UK may be falling short is assessing the cybersecurity resilience of external providers within their supply chain network.

The poll, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Citrix to mark InfoSecurity Europe 2018 in London, quizzed 750 IT security decision makers in companies with 250 or more employees across the UK. The aim was to uncover the extent to which large UK businesses are prepared for cyber-attacks, whether businesses are conducting the necessary due diligence when assessing new suppliers, and whether this affects the effectiveness of cybersecurity practices.

Cyber resilience in the supply chain – and what good cyber resilience looks like

Only 35% of respondents consider the audit conducted by their organisation (encompassing cyber security protocols), when on boarding new suppliers, to be ‘very comprehensive’. Additionally, almost one in 10 (9%) state that their organisation simply asks a few questions during the initial pitch process. To add to this, just over a third (35%) of organisations polled said they have insurance to cover their supply chain providers – should they have cybersecurity concerns or a breach.

