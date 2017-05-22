Citrix: Does the 10,000 Hour Rule Apply to Machines?

Malcom Gladwell is an accomplished author, speaker, and all-around brilliant researcher, thinker, and communicator. Here’s a synopsis of just a few books he’s written: “In The Tipping Point, Gladwell changed the way we understand the world. In Blink, he changed the way we think about thinking. In OUTLIERS, he transforms the way we understand success.”

His book Outliers demonstrates that 10,000 hours of “deliberate practice” are needed to become “world-class” in any given field. While his principle seems inarguably true for humans, I’ve been wondering how (or if) it may also apply to machines. Machine learning is a type of artificial intelligence that allows machines to “learn”— rather be programmed — to accomplish a task. I suppose that machines learn at different speeds depending on the complexity of the task as well as the efficiency of the algorithms and the amount of data involved.

Yesterday, I came across this article on the IEEE Spectrum: “Drone Uses AI and 11,500 Crashes to Learn How to Fly.” The article is based on a paper from CMU roboticists Dhiraj Gandhi, Lerrel Pinto, and Abhinav Gupta entitled “Learning to Fly by Crashing.” Here’s their video highlighting their machine learning techniques:

Read the entire article here, Does the 10,000 Hour Rule Apply to Machines?

