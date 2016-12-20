Citrix: Disaster Recovery for XenApp Made Easy with Azure Site Recovery

In the current XenApp Disaster Recovery solution, you need to set up two different XenApp data centers, both fully active and capable of supporting the other in the event of disaster. From the capital and operational cost, this approach can be very expensive, as you need to pay for the duplicate resources. But with Azure Site Recovery, this can be all managed for you by Microsoft in Azure.

What is Azure Site Recovery?

Azure Site Recovery is Microsoft’s Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution and provides disaster recovery capabilities by orchestrating replication, failover and recovery of virtual machines. Azure Site Recovery supports a number of replication technologies to consistently replicate, protect, and seamlessly failover virtual machines to secondary site or to Azure.

Why use Azure Site Recovery to protect your XenApp deployments

Using Azure Site Recovery, you can eliminate the need for a secondary data center. Azure Site Recovery can protect on-premises Hyper-V, VMware and physical machines by continuously replicating the VM data to Azure storage account.

