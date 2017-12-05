Finally, the much awaited support of Citrix Director for multi-forest infrastructures with a one way trust that uses domain local groups to hold users and user-groups is out. This facilitates CSP administrators to troubleshoot users belonging to a tenant forest while still using domain local groups to hold the tenant user or user-group records.

Infrastructure:

The typical setup of a multi-forest XenApp and XenDesktop Site infrastructure would be as shown below:

The Desktop Delivery Controller (DDC), Director and VDAs are all located in one forest/domain which can be termed as Infrastructure Forest.

The users and user-groups accessing the XenApp and XenDesktop resources are located in another forest/domain which can be termed as Customer Forest.

An outgoing trust exists from the Infrastructure Forest to the Customer Forest i.e. Users belonging to the Customer Forest are trusted within the Infrastructure Forest.

Users and user-groups are added to a Domain Local Group residing in Infrastructure Forest. This domain local group is used for user assignment while assigning users or user-groups to Delivery Groups in Citrix Studio.

Administrators in either the Customer Forest or the Infrastructure Forest can monitor the Site using Director. Typically, initial troubleshooting is done by an administrator in the Customer Forest. If the issue is not resolved, it would be escalated to an administrator in the Infrastructure forest.

Earlier Limitation:

Since users or user-groups are added to domain local groups from where users are assigned in Citrix Studio, Director was unable to list resources of such users. The following message was shown after searching for a user (from the Customer forest) having an active session:

The workaround for the above limitation was to directly add the users/user groups from the Customer forest to the Delivery Groups in Citrix Studio.

Read the entire article here, Citrix Director Supports Domain local groups in XenApp & XenDesktop 7.16!

