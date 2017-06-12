Citrix Director on Cloud Explained
We all know Citrix Director is the monitoring and troubleshooting web console for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop. It helps administrators managing XenApp and XenDesktop environments monitor and troubleshoot machines/infrastructure, applications, and sessions.
But what about Citrix Cloud? Can administrators monitor and troubleshoot their applications and sessions deployed on Citrix Cloud?
In fact, we can!
Citrix Director is available on Citrix Cloud for administrators to monitor and troubleshoot their machines, applications and sessions deployed using Xenapp and Xendesktop service on Citrix Cloud.
Log in to Citrix Cloud and navigate to XenApp & XenDesktop service profile by selecting a particular customer and you can see “monitor,” which is nothing but Citrix Director on XenApp & XenDesktop Service in Citrix Cloud.
Read the entire article here, Citrix Director on Cloud
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
