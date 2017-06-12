Home Citrix Director on Cloud Explained

Citrix Director on Cloud Explained

Citrix Director on Cloud Explained
We all know Citrix Director is the monitoring and troubleshooting web console for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop. It helps administrators managing XenApp and XenDesktop environments monitor and troubleshoot machines/infrastructure, applications, and sessions.

But what about Citrix Cloud? Can administrators monitor and troubleshoot their applications and sessions deployed on Citrix Cloud?

In fact, we can!

Citrix Director is available on Citrix Cloud for administrators to monitor and troubleshoot their machines, applications and sessions deployed using Xenapp and Xendesktop service on Citrix Cloud.

Log in to Citrix Cloud  and navigate to XenApp & XenDesktop service profile by selecting a particular customer and you can see “monitor,” which is nothing but Citrix Director on XenApp & XenDesktop Service in Citrix Cloud.

Read the entire article here, Citrix Director on Cloud

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
