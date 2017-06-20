Citrix Director Now Provides Disk Usage Information!
Citrix Director has been providing Resource Utilization data. Now with Citrix Director 7.14, we provide Disk Usage information, as well! You can now monitor the real-time and historical monitoring of I/O operations per second and Disk Latency Usages of Server and Desktop OS VDAs.
This feature requires Delivery Controller(s) and VDA version 7.14 or later.
Disk Usage in Trends Resource Utilization Panel
The disk usage in the resource utilization tab of the trends page is now extended to show the IOPS and Disk Latency usage for a selected delivery group. You can select the graph you want to view: CPU, memory, IOPS or Disk Latency, along with peak concurrent sessions graph.
The IOPS and latency graphs will show the average IOPS and disk latency consumption respectively for regular intervals over selected time and baseline for all the delivery groups or specific delivery group. It is to be noted that IOPS and Disk Latency graphs are displayed for the last 24 hours, last month, and last year time periods.
Read the entire article here, Citrix Director Now Provides Disk Usage Information!
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
