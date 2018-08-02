Citrix Director – Connoisseur of Logon Complexity

Every day, in every way, and with every release, Citrix is getting better and better. And our XenDesktop 7.18 release is no exception. We’ve mastered the art of simplifying logon complexity.

“Why does it take so long for my app & desktop to log on?” is probably the #1 question that users have and the #1 challenge for administrators.

We want you to have your applications & desktops up and running in as little time as possible. On average, users lose somewhere between 30-60 seconds for every application or desktop launch. With a basic breakup of logon duration, administrators are not able to optimize the log-on process. The answer to log-on optimization: Citrix Director!

Before I give you more details, let’s understand what makes up for a complete “Logon duration.” In order to understand exactly what is happening and troubleshoot, we need to break out the sequence to each of the executions that Citrix is processing during the logon duration.

