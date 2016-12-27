Citrix Director 7.12: A Citrix Holiday Gift to XenApp and XenDesktop Administrators

As 2016 draws towards a close and people start planning for the holiday season, Citrix announced availability of Director 7.12 – a feature-packed release that will make a XenApp/XenDesktop administrator’s job simpler and less time-consuming. The list of new features and enhancements with this release includes the ability to mine the monitoring database with custom reporting, context-specific troubleshooting tips, a surprise gift for customers with Enterprises licenses, alerts via SNMP and more. Read on for details.

Custom Reporting

The experimental version of custom reporting plug-in was widely adopted and tried by a number of Citrix partners and customers. We received a lot of rich feedback and rave reviews on this plug-in from XenApp/XenDesktop administrators, who used phrases like ‘just the capability that I was looking for’ and ‘this is a game-changer’ to describe it. With such high traction and acceptance, we decided to jazz it up and make it a fully supported feature that ships out-of-the-box with Director 7.12.

Read the entire article here, Director 7.12: A Citrix holiday gift to XenApp and XenDesktop administrators

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.