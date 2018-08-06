Citrix: dinCloud, first to join the Citrix Ready CSP Program

dinCloud, a digital transformation platform that offers hosted workspaces and cloud infrastructure, has been announced as the first CSP to join the Citrix Ready Program.

dinCloud is a Cloud Services Provider (CSP) that helps organizations rapidly migrate to the cloud through a strong network of Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Each customer’s hosted private cloud offers hosted workspaces and cloud infrastructure that the customer controls through direct and open access. dinCloud’s subscription-based services are tailored to ﬁt a range of business models resulting in reduced cost, enhanced security, control, and productivity. Learn more about them.

“As a partner of the Citrix Ready program, we are able to offer customers hosted workspaces that are compatible with Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop service from Citrix Cloud,” said Ali Din, Chief Marketing Officer, dinCloud. “The offering clearly demonstrates our plans to work closely with the Citrix Ready team in order to provide the highest quality experience for our customers. We are excited to be a part of the Citrix Ready Program.”

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.