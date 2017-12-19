Citrix: Digital Transformation & User Experience: Driving Better Patient Outcomes in 2018

Whenever a breakthrough, life-saving innovation happens in healthcare, medical professionals have to adapt to the advanced tools and systems behind it. This process is nothing new, but the degree of technological sophistication needed to support these innovations is rapidly changing.

I’m talking about the technology that supports critical medical procedures, yes, but I’m also talking about the technology that supports the people performing them—the dedicated clinicians and physicians.

2018 will be the year healthcare puts a revitalized focus on the user experience (UX) of medical professionals, expands its view of technology investments from an IT decision to a business decision, and implements scalable solutions to enable innovation and growth.

When we get these components right, the result is a higher quality of care. It’s felt by the patient. Let’s take a closer look at all the moving pieces.

A Better User Experience is a Better Care Continuum

Clinicians today need simple, fast access to the information they’re consuming no matter where, when, or how they’re working. Whether they’re working at home on a tablet, accessing a clinical application on their mobile phone, or using a familiar workstation at their practice, their experience needs to be consistent and seamless. They need custom, highly-accessible user experiences that let them consume data in real time.

The latest generation of medical professionals grew up in the digital age; electronic health records (EHR) have been around for as long as they’ve been practicing. Today, it’s common for medical professionals to assert their expectations and technological requirements in the interview process. The ability to support a candidate’s personal workflow is synonymous with attracting top talent.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.