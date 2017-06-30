Home Citrix: Did you know you can now get re-certified without taking an exam?

Did you know you can now get re-certified without taking an exam?

The NEW Citrix Recertification Program offers you more flexibility than ever to maintain your certification and receive a skills refresher with our latest training. You can:

  1. Attend the associated instructor-led training. By taking the associated course, you will NOT be required to take or pass the exam. OR
  2. Take and pass the required exam.

The recently launched Recertification Program is expanding to include all expired certifications, meaning any expired certification holders may get recertified by attending the appropriate Instructor-led training course, and will not be required to take and pass the exam. Act now – expired certification holders need to sit the associated Instructor-led training course by December 31, 2017.

 

Read the entire article here, Did you know you can now get re-certified without taking an exam?

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
