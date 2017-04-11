Citrix: Developing Modular Web Applications in Early 2017

Lately, I’ve been working on a continuous integration devops dashboard for XenApp/XenDesktop, written as a SQL server database, web service and HTML5 application. The tools are evolving quickly and therefore there is a lot of out of date information on the web so I wanted to produce some notes for my colleagues which may be of wider interest.

Problem

Historically, when I wrote lots of Javascript, I’d end up with lots of SCRIPT tags to include each file. Each file would declare functions and variables, which would get jumbled up in one namespace. It could take a while for the browser to download all the script elements.

Typescript really helps produce for non-trival web applications and it is now being used routinely at Citrix on new web code. With Typescript, you catch a lot of errors as you write the code and your IDE can help you out more, so Typescript is a big productivity win over regular Javascript development.

If, however, like me, you start out not knowing what you are doing you can end up searching the web, reading a bunch of contradictory blogs, experimenting for a bit, getting confused over the 5 different kinds of Javascript modules and so on. If you aren’t careful, debugging in the browser can be tricky since you are writing in a different language that is translated to Javascript.

