Citrix: Developers, Here Are Some Tools for You
Over the past year, the Citrix Developer team has been building up a repository of developer tools that enables anybody that wants to build an app, build an integration, or just build an automation script to do just that, and do it in a quick and easy way.
While we are trying to add new tools and iterating on our existing ones, sometimes it feels like, with the multitude of developer outlets, that some of our customers and developers get lost when trying to find Citrix developer related resources. That said, let’s build up a list of interesting developer resources to augment our main developer site. We hope this list helps you stay up to date with what is currently available and where to look when new resources get released.
This is the main developer presence for resources related to building on the Citrix SDK and API platform. The SDKs are organized into top-level categories for easy access. Documentation is available from each SDK product page. We also provide quick links to developer tools and SDK downloads to help you get started quickly.
