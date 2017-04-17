Citrix Desktop Master Class – XenDesktop with ShareFile – April 2017
Delivering a virtual application is fine, but without data, it’s useless. Technology experts Lee Bushen and Chris Friend (of XenMobile Master Class fame) show you how to keep data safe and accessible to your users from anywhere.
Using a series of live demos, they show you:
- Managing data with ShareFile – User experience
- Where is my data and how can I keep it safe?
- ShareFile with Desktop virtualization best practices
- Platinum features: Guest speaker Rob Sanders
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
